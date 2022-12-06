Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 17:51

Gabriel Jesus sidelined following knee surgery to deal Arsenal major injury blow

The 25-year-old sustained the problem in Brazil’s World Cup defeat by Cameroon.
Gabriel Jesus sidelined following knee surgery to deal Arsenal major injury blow

By Carl Markham, PA

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow with the news forward Gabriel Jesus has undergone knee surgery.

The 25-year-old sustained the problem in Brazil’s defeat by Cameroon in their final World Cup group game and was not present for their last-16 win over South Korea.

Arsenal confirmed the striker has already had an operation and is starting his recovery but it is understood the club are not putting a timescale on his return as yet.

“Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the Brazil v Cameroon World Cup group stage match on Friday,” said a statement.

“Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme.

“Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Jesus’ start to his new career at the Emirates following a summer move from Manchester City saw him score five times in his first nine appearances, although he has not scored in his last 11 club games.

He made two late substitute appearances for Brazil in Qatar and on his first start managed 64 minutes before injury struck.

More in this section

Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Wayne Pivac's Wales future expected to be decided this week Wayne Pivac's Wales future expected to be decided this week
Police investigate report of burglary at home of England star Raheem Sterling Police investigate report of burglary at home of England star Raheem Sterling
soccerpremier leaguefootballarsenalgabriel jesusbrazil
Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach in place of Wayne Pivac

Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach in place of Wayne Pivac

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more