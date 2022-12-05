Fans loved Roy Keane's reaction to England goal

James Cox

Roy Keane's no-nonsense punditry approach has always been a hit with fans and his reaction to an England goal in their 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday has gone viral.

The Cork native was in stark contrast to Ian Wright and Gary Neville who jumped up and down in celebration as Harry Kane put Gareth Southgate's side in 2-0 ahead in the last 16 clash.

Jordan Henderson scored the first and Bukayo Saka added a third as England set up a quarter-final clash with reigning champions France on Saturday.

While Neville and Wright jumped for joy, Keane turned and jotted something down in his notebook, keeping a deadly serious expression throughout.

Roy Keane's reaction Harry Kane's goal 😂 pic.twitter.com/knEqLjBTIA — Lee Costello (@sitelee) December 4, 2022

While Keane wasn't too impressed with his colleagues, he was full of praise for England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old continued his impressive form in the game.

Speaking on ITV, he said: "I've not seen a young midfielder perform like that for years. You usually see it from a world-class player who's 26, 27. Everything he does in the game. We talk about what goes on in his brain.

"He's got that maturity, his decision-making, what's going on upstairs - it's huge for a midfielder. End product, final pass, the kid has everything."

Irish football fans will get a chance to see Keane and Neville live in May, as The Overlap comes to the 3Arena in Dublin for a live show.

The pair will be joined by their Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher on Thursday, March 23rd.