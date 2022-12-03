Pele is stable and responding to treatment, according to Sao Paulo hospital

By PA Sport Staff

Pele’s health remains stable and he is responding to treatment, according to the hospital caring for him.

Brazilian news outlet Folha reported earlier on Saturday that the former striker had been moved to palliative care and that his chemotherapy to treat colon cancer had been suspended.

But an update from the doctors treating Pele at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on Saturday evening presented a more positive picture.

The statement read: “Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein last Tuesday for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy of the colon tumour, identified in September 2021.

“He is still undergoing treatment and the state of health remains stable. He has also had a good response to respiratory infection care, with no worsening of the condition in the last 24 hours.”

The 82-year-old underwent surgery to remove a tumour during September 2021 and there have been increasing concerns about his health.

On Thursday evening, a post on Pele’s Instagram account looked to allay any serious worries.

Attached to a photograph of a ‘get well soon’ message displayed on buildings at the World Cup in Qatar, the Brazil great wrote: “Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit.

“It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”

England captain Harry Kane, speaking ahead of the last-16 match against Senegal on Sunday, said the team was sending its best wishes to Pele and his family.

He said: “He is an inspiration among our game. He’s an incredible footballer, incredible person.

A message of support for Pele is displayed on the Aspire Tower outside the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha (Luca Bruno/AP)

“We are very sad to hear news of him being ill but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up.”

France forward Kylian Mbappe said simply on Twitter: “Pray for the King.”

Pele burst onto the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injury affected his contribution to the 1962 and 1966 finals, but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.

Officially, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, although club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.