Adam Scott equals course record to share halfway lead at Australian Open

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Former world number one Adam Scott stormed into a share of the halfway lead with a brilliant 63 in the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Scott carded five birdies and an eagle on the 18th at Victoria Golf Club to equal the course record which had also been matched on day one by fellow Australian David Micheluzzi.

Micheluzzi bogeyed two of his last three holes at Kingston Heath to finish alongside Scott on eight under par, with Josh Geary, Haydn Barron and Gunner Wiebe all on five under.

Open champion Cameron Smith made the halfway cut on the mark of two over par following a second round of 73.

Scott, who won the title in 2009 and has twice finished runner-up, said: “I kind of tempered my expectations on everything, my own ability and what I can do to the golf course.

“I really felt like I had to come out here, really not take any chances, not push anything. If it was tricky at all, to play safe. I executed most of the day, so even when I laid back, I managed to put it in a good spot still and take the trouble out and not make any errors.

Open champion Cameron Smith narrowly made the cut in the ISPS Handa Australian Open (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I’d be lying if I said I’m 100 per cent confident with exactly where it’s going, but I had a better idea today.

“To get yourself back to that 100 per cent confidence you have to let go of some of the inhibition or the fear of it going offline and just swing the club and that’s kind of what I was telling myself to do most of the day, just look at the target where I want to hit it and set up and swing.”

Australia’s Hannah Green holds a two-shot lead over South Korea’s Jiyai Shin in the women’s event, while world number one Kipp Popert has a one-stroke advantage over Ireland’s Brendan Lawlor in the Australian All Abilities Championship.