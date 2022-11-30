Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 20:29

England’s Ben White heads home from World Cup due to personal reasons

The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to Qatar.
England’s Ben White heads home from World Cup due to personal reasons

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Doha

Ben White has gone home from the World Cup due to personal reasons and is not expected to return to the England camp.

The 25-year-old defender was included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar following an impressive start to the season with Arsenal.

White did not feature in England’s first two Group B matches and missed Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Wales through illness.

A Football Association statement on Wednesday evening read: “Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons.

“The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time.”

No replacements can be made at this stage of the World Cup and Arsenal shared the FA’s statement on their social media channels, along with the caption “We’re all with you, Ben” and a love heart emoji.

White was at his second major tournament with England, having been included in the squad that reached last summer’s European Championship final.

White made an impressive start to the season with Arsenal
White made an impressive start to the season with Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The defender did not make an appearance during the tournament and has only won two caps since, taking his overall tally to four.

Southgate’s initial selection had remained intact until the White news.

James Maddison looked a doubt after going off during Leicester’s final match but was on the bench against Wales having overcome the knee complaint that saw him miss the opening two games.

Kyle Walker made his first start since undergoing groin surgery in October as England beat Wales on Tuesday, when Kalvin Phillips got some minutes under his belt as he builds fitness after a shoulder operation.

England kick-off the knockout phase with a last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday after topping Group B.

More in this section

Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury
Marcus Rashford puts Wales to sword as England top World Cup group Marcus Rashford puts Wales to sword as England top World Cup group
Cody Gakpo strikes again as Netherlands stroll to win over Qatar to top group Cody Gakpo strikes again as Netherlands stroll to win over Qatar to top group
englandwhitefifa world cupworldcup
Tunisia’s famous win against holders France not enough to prevent World Cup exit

Tunisia’s famous win against holders France not enough to prevent World Cup exit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more