Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 19:49

There is no emergency – Pele’s daughter allays fears over Brazil great’s health

The 82-year-old continues to be treated for colon cancer.
By PA Sport Staff

Pele’s daughter has moved to allay fears over her father’s health after he was taken into hospital in Brazil.

The 82-year-old continues to be treated for colon cancer, undergoing surgery to remove a tumour during September 2021, and he has required regular ongoing medical treatment.

Following reports Pele, considered football’s first world superstar, had been taken back into hospital with concerns for his health, his daughter Kely Nascimento posted an update on social media stating there was no “new dire prediction”.

Kely Nascimento said on Instagram on Wednesday: “Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health.

“He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil. There is no emergency or new dire prediction.

“I will be there for New Year’s and promise to post some pictures. Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!”

Pele had burst on to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injury affected Pele’s contribution to the 1962 and 1966 finals, but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph, this time in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.

Officially, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, although club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.

soccerfootballbrazilpelekely nascimento
