Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 15:38

Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

The 24-year-old has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and will be assessed ‘day-to-day’.
Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

By PA Sport Staff

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup.

Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha.

The 24-year-old was hurt scoring the decisive 38th-minute strike after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and did not return for the second half at Al Thumama Stadium.

Amid fears over his condition, Pulisic posted a positive update from his hospital bed ahead of Saturday’s knockout clash with the Dutch.

His team later tweeted to say the player had been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and would be assessed “day-to-day”.

“So f***ing proud of my guys I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry,” Pulisic posted on social media.

Pulisic was unable to celebrate his goal, which secured the USA second spot in the group behind England, and stayed down for several minutes.

He appeared to hurt his leg and his torso as he flew into Beiranvand at full pace, with his face and neck also hitting the keeper’s chest.

Pulisic was helped from the pitch by medics and then briefly returned before being replaced by Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson at the break.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter had no news on the severity of the injury immediately after the match but heaped praise on his key man.

“No update (on his fitness), but it is a wonderful thing when one of your best players is one of the hardest working,” said Berhalter. “And he is certainly that.

“I can’t say enough positive things about Christian.”

More in this section

Tiger Woods backs up Rory McIlroy and says LIV Golf boss Greg Norman ‘has to go’ Tiger Woods backs up Rory McIlroy and says LIV Golf boss Greg Norman ‘has to go’
Marcus Rashford puts Wales to sword as England top World Cup group Marcus Rashford puts Wales to sword as England top World Cup group
Didier Deschamps says ‘team player’ Kylian Mbappe understands being rested Didier Deschamps says ‘team player’ Kylian Mbappe understands being rested
chelseachristian pulisiciranusaqatarunited statesquotesworld cupfifa world cupworldcuplanguage warningal thumama stadiumiran vs usagregg berhalter
Cody Gakpo strikes again as Netherlands stroll to win over Qatar to top group

Cody Gakpo strikes again as Netherlands stroll to win over Qatar to top group

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more