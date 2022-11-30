Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 08:21

Football rumours: David Beckham key to luring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

The Argentina captain has previously expressed a desire to play in Major League Soccer.
Football rumours: David Beckham key to luring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

By PA Sport Staff

If Lionel Messi ends up at Inter Miami it will be reportedly due in large part to the club’s co-owner David Beckham. The Times says the ex-England international’s relationship with the owners of Messi’s current club PSG could prove key to luring the 35-year-old forward to the United States in the summer.

The man regarded as the “Ukrainian Neymar” may soon join the Premier League. Shakhtar Donetsk have lowered their asking price for Mykhaylo Mudryk from £90 million to £40m plus add-ons and the Mirror reports that Arsenal have been able to agree a deal to pick up the 21-year-old winger.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga salutes the fans
Kepa Arrizabalaga suffered a foot injury at the end of October which allowed Edouard Mendy to take his place at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

The Sun says Chelsea boss Graham Potter is considering upgrading at the back. The Blues manager may cut first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, and back-up Edouard Mendy, 30, at the end of the current season to make way for a higher-performing keeper, the paper adds.

Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries could begin his journey to England in coming months, according to Metro. The paper cites Italian outlet Calciomercato as reporting the Inter Milan right-back, 26, will again be wooed by Chelsea and Manchester United in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harry Kane: Sky Sports Germany says Bayern Munich want to bring the Tottenham and England striker, 29, to the Bundesliga.

Tammy Abraham: Roma are willing to part ways with the 25-year-old England striker at the end of the season, reports Calciomercato.

More in this section

Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far
Tiger Woods backs up Rory McIlroy and says LIV Golf boss Greg Norman ‘has to go’ Tiger Woods backs up Rory McIlroy and says LIV Golf boss Greg Norman ‘has to go’
Cody Gakpo strikes again as Netherlands stroll to win over Qatar to top group Cody Gakpo strikes again as Netherlands stroll to win over Qatar to top group
soccerpremier leagueharry kanelionel messitransferstammy abrahammessidavid beckhamkepa arrizabalagaedouard mendygossipdenzel dumfriesmykhaylo mudryk
Marcus Rashford puts Wales to sword as England top World Cup group

Marcus Rashford puts Wales to sword as England top World Cup group

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more