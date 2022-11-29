Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 21:34

United States reach last-16 after 1-0 win over Iran

A first-half strike from Christian Pulisic saw the United States go through as Group B runners-up.
Kenneth Fox

The United States join England in the last-16 after beating Iran 1-0 in their final group game.

A first-half strike from Christian Pulisic in Doha saw the United States go through as Group B runners-up.

The Chelsea winger was subbed off in the second half after sustaining an injury while scoring the goal, when he clashed with the Iranian keeper.

The Netherlands now await the United States in the next round.

England will play Senegal in the last-16 after Gareth Southgate’s side finished top of Group B.

Marcus Rashford scored twice, with a Phil Foden goal in between, as England beat Wales 3-0 in Al Rayyan.

Netherlands progression to the last-16 came after goals from Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong saw the Dutch top Group A with a 2-0 win against Qatar this afternoon.

While Kalidou Koulibaly’s second half strike saw Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to nick second place in Group A.

Senegal will be without Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye for that England game after he collected a second yellow card of the tournament.

