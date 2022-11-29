Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 16:40

Tiger Woods backs up Rory McIlroy and says LIV Golf boss Greg Norman ‘has to go’

Woods called McIlroy a ‘true leader’ as he spoke out about the Saudi-funded breakaway.
Tiger Woods backs up Rory McIlroy and says LIV Golf boss Greg Norman ‘has to go’

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Tiger Woods has echoed Rory McIlroy’s call for Greg Norman to quit as LIV Golf CEO to allow a settlement to be negotiated in golf’s civil war.

McIlroy and Woods have been the biggest supporters of the established tours in their battle with the Saudi-funded breakaway, but McIlroy recently called for a compromise to be reached between the rival factions.

The world number one feels that will be impossible if Norman remains at the helm of LIV Golf and Woods made it abundantly clear he feels the same way as he praised McIlroy for being a “true leader”.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Woods said: “There is an opportunity out there if both organisations put a stay on their litigation. That’s the problem.

“There is no willingness to negotiate if you have litigation against you. I think Greg has to go first of all.

“It has to start with leadership on their side, understanding that what is happening right now is not the best future for the whole game of golf.

“You need to have the two bodies come together and if one side has so much animosity, trying to destroy our tour, then how do you work with that?

“There is a window of opportunity for us from both tours to figure this out but I think that window’s closing just because the majors are coming up now and they’re going to have their own criteria, but again that goes back to LIV and their lawsuit.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods (left) praised Rory McIlroy (right) as a “true leader” on the PGA Tour (Richard Sellers/PA)

“They’re suing us first and we countersued them. They have to back off the table, then we’ll back off the table and then we have a place to talk, but their leadership has to change as well.

“If that doesn’t then I think it’s going to continue going down the path that it’s going right now.”

Asked to sum up an unprecedented year in men’s professional golf, Woods added: “This whole year is a year we didn’t expect to have happen, for the animosity, the angst and then the players leaving and then the way they showed their disregard or disrespect to the Tour that helped them get to that point.

“There’s a lot of things I certainly don’t like about it and there’s certain players that are very upfront with it and have declared it and I respect them for that, but there’s also a flipside to that too that I thought was a little on the tasteless side.”

More in this section

Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far
Irish branch of Ronaldo's super agent firm records profits of €25m for last year Irish branch of Ronaldo's super agent firm records profits of €25m for last year
Five mouth-watering FA Cup ties as Manchester City draw Chelsea at home Five mouth-watering FA Cup ties as Manchester City draw Chelsea at home
golfrory mcilroytiger woodswoodsgreg normanliv golf
Didier Deschamps says ‘team player’ Kylian Mbappe understands being rested

Didier Deschamps says ‘team player’ Kylian Mbappe understands being rested

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more