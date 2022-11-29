Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far

James Cox

The World Cup is now in full swing, with the round of 16 to start this weekend, so who have the top performers been so far?

According to stats from Sofascore, the top 10 is as follows (including the rating for each player):

Antoine Griezmann (8.70) Bruno Fernandes (8.60) Wojciech Szczesny (8.10) Mehdi Taremi (7.95) Enner Valencia (7.90) Adrien Rabiot (7.85) Theo Hernandez (7.85) Lionel Messi (7.80) Mohamed Kudus (7.80) Casemiro (7.80)

Players who dropped out from the top 10 following the first round of games included the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, after England's dour 0-0 draw with the United States, and Brazil's Richarlison who struggled in the 1-0 victory over Switzerland.

Here, we take a closer look at the top five.

Antoine Griezmann

While some people may be surprised, Antoine Griezmann has statistically been the best performer at the World Cup so far with an average rating of 8.70 from Sofascore.

He is yet to score but has an assist to his name while he has created five big chances in France's victories over Australia and Denmark.

Griezmann has averaged 4.5 key passes per game, one shot on target, four accurate long balls and five duels won.

Bruno Fernandes

Few fans will be surprised at Bruno Fernandes' inclusion in the top five after his brace in the victory over Uruguay (despite Cristiano Ronaldo's best efforts to claim the first goal).

Fernandes also averages 1.5 key passes per game and five accurate long balls per game.

Wojciech Szczesny

Szczesny has been the best goalkeeper at the World Cup so far by a distance.

Poland's number one has two clean sheets to his name while he has also saved a penalty and averaged 4.5 saves per game.

Mehdi Taremi

Iran struggled in their opening day 6-2 defeat to England but pulled off a shock with their 2-0 victory over Wales.

He scored both goals to take the sting out of the England loss and also set up one against Wales.

Enner Valencia

Valencia has been brilliant for Ecuador, who have high hopes of qualification from Group A ahead of their crunch clash with Senegal.

He has scored three goals in two matches, making him one of the tournament's joint-top scorer alongside Kylian Mbappe.