Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 11:59

Football rumours: Christian Pulisic puts clubs on alert with World Cup displays

The Chelsea midfielder has been an influential figure for the United States in Qatar.
By PA Sport Staff

Christian Pulisic’s performances in the World Cup have reportedly put a host of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, on alert for a potential transfer swoop for the Chelsea winger. However,  any move seems would have to be permanent with the Blues unlikely to accept a loan offer for the United States star, 24, in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Staying at the World Cup, and The Times reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is set to recall midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Kyle Walker to the starting line-up for Tuesday’s final group game against Wales. Henderson has not started a game for England since March while Walker has missed the first two group matches while he recovers from a groin injury.

Queens Park Rangers’s Ethan Laird celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London
Ethan Laird could be recalled to Manchester United from Queens Park Rangers (Simon Marper/PA)

Elsewhere, Manchester United are open to recalling certain players on loan in the January transfer window, the Manchester Evening News writes. Right-back Ethan Laird, 21, midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, 19, and winger Amad Diallo, 20, are on loan to Championship clubs and United have a recall option with each player.

And the Sunderland Echo says several Championship clubs were interested in a loan deal for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer during the summer but the 20-year-old remained at Villa Park. According to the outlet he has since changed his mind and is now hoping for a loan move – with Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Brom among the clubs linked with the forward.

Players to watch

Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu applauds the fans following the UEFA Europa Conference League round of sixteen first leg match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester
Leicester’s Caglar Soyuncu has been linked to Roma (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Caglar Soyuncu: The Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Roma are considering making a move for the 26-year-old Leicester and Turkey defender in January.

Konrad Laimer: 90min says Bayern Munich believe they have finalised an agreement to sign the 25-year-old RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder.

