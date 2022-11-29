Kolo Toure named new Wigan manager

By Andy Hampson, PA

Kolo Toure has been appointed as the new manager of Sky Bet Championship club Wigan.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender succeeds Leam Richardson, who was sacked earlier this month.

Toure has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Latics after leaving his coaching role at Leicester.

He takes over at the DW Stadium with the club 22nd in the table having won just six of their 21 games.

Chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: “We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.

“We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager’s job in recent weeks, in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

“From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo, it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the club with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

“There is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the football club. Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the club stronger.”

Toure was a Premier League winner with Arsenal and Manchester City (David Davies/PA)

Toure, a former Ivory Coast international and Africa Cup of Nations winner, first came to English football when he joined Arsenal in 2002.

He won the Premier League as a member of the Gunners’ ‘Invincibles’ side in 2004 before going on to win another title with City in 2012. He later had spells with Liverpool and Celtic before moving into coaching under Brendan Rodgers, first at the Scottish club and then at Leicester.

Former Crawley manager Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal, who had been working alongside Toure at Leicester, have also been appointed to the Latics coaching team.

Rob Kelly, who had been caretaker boss since Richardson’s departure and oversaw a win over Blackpool in their last game, is to remain at the club as an assistant manager. James Beatie, however, has left his coaching position.

Toure will now link up with the first-team squad at their mid-season training camp in Turkey.

Their first match after the break for the World Cup is at Millwall on December 10th.