Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 09:55

Juventus chairman Agnelli resigns with entire board

The collective resignation comes after Juventus' financial statements received scrutiny from prosecutors
Juventus chairman Agnelli resigns with entire board

Elvira Pollina in Milan

The board of Juventus, chaired by Andrea Agnelli, has resigned "in the best interest of the company," the Italian Serie A soccer team said.

The collective resignation comes after Juventus' financial statements received scrutiny from prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation. The company had denied any wrongdoing.

Juventus said its directors had discussed the issue at a meeting on Monday and concluded it would be best addressed by a new board, given "the relevance of the pending legal and technical/accounting matters."

It added it would have to restate its financial statements for the fiscal year ending in June 2022.

The company, which is controlled by the Agnelli family's holding company Exor, said it had asked chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene to maintain his position and had appointed Maurizio Scanavino as general manager.

Andrea Agnelli, who has chaired Juventus since 2010, will not seek a reappointment. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

Juventus said it had called a shareholder meeting on January 18th to appoint a new board.

Andrea Agnelli, who has chaired Juventus since 2010, will not seek a reappointment, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

In a letter to Juventus staff seen by Reuters, Andrea Agnelli described the company situation as "delicate".

"When the team is not cohesive it becomes vulnerable and that can be fatal," he wrote.

"This is when you need to keep calm and contain damages: the company is going through a delicate phase and we're no longer cohesive. Better to quit all together, giving the chance to a new team to turn the game around." - Reuters

More in this section

Ecuador boss Gustavo Alfaro hopes ‘feisty’ Enner Valencia is fit to face Senegal Ecuador boss Gustavo Alfaro hopes ‘feisty’ Enner Valencia is fit to face Senegal
Son Heung-min in tears over ‘lack of justice’ against Ghana – Sergio Costa Son Heung-min in tears over ‘lack of justice’ against Ghana – Sergio Costa
Talking points ahead of England’s crunch World Cup clash against Wales Talking points ahead of England’s crunch World Cup clash against Wales
juventusserie aandrea agnelliresignationsboard
Cameroon battle back in thrilling six-goal draw against Serbia

Cameroon battle back in thrilling six-goal draw against Serbia

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more