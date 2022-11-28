Club was lower than low – John Aldridge hails ‘fantastic job’ by Reds owners FSG

By Carl Markham, PA

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes Reds owners Fenway Sports Group deserve credit for the advancements they have made after taking over a club which was “lower than low”.

The America-based group have put Liverpool up for sale after 12 years in charge, having bought the club for a cut-price £300million with the threat of administration hanging over it after the dysfunctional reign of Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

A section of the fanbase remain critical of FSG, led by principal owner John W Henry, due to a perceived lack of investment in the squad compared to some of their Premier League rivals but Aldridge insists they have got plenty right during their tenure.

Liverpool owner John W Henry (left) and chairman Tom Werner are exploring a sale (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Look where we were 12 years ago and look where we are now,” Aldridge, speaking at an LFC Foundation event, told the PA news agency.

“Look at the stadium now, look what’s on the pitch, what we have done in those years.

“We were lower than low when they took over and they’ve done a fantastic job and are in a much better place now.”

On the proposed sale, after FSG announced it was exploring options for further investment which could include disposing of the club completely for offers in excess of £3billion, Aldridge added: “See what happens. What will be, will be.

“They are business people and you can’t knock them what they have done for Liverpool.”

Aldridge was speaking at the publication of the second social impact report from the LFC Foundation, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

In the last 12 months the club’s charity has has supported over 83,000 people, almost two-thirds of whom come from the most deprived areas of the United Kingdom, and delivered £8m into the local economy.

“The LFC Foundation should be shouted about from the rooftops,” added Aldridge, who is chairman of Forever Reds which also benefits from receiving payments to help the club’s former players in difficult times.

“People should know more and more what great things this foundation does – not just for the city but Merseyside in general.

“If you (the club) have got a massive following then you should utilise it.”