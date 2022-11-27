Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 21:11

Fuellkrug rescues Germany in showdown with Spain

Spain took the lead in the 62nd minute with a goal from Alvaro Morata, but Fuellkrug responded in the closing 10 minutes
Fuellkrug rescues Germany in showdown with Spain

Substitute Niclas Fuellkrug's close range strike late in the second half rescued Germany a valuable 1-1 draw against Spain in a World Cup Group E showdown on Sunday, a result which left the group still wide open.

Alvaro Morata beat his marker and flicked the ball in at the near post past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer following a low cross from Jordi Alba in the 62nd minute to give Spain the lead.

But Fuellkrug levelled in the 83rd minute, smashing home a loose ball inside the box.

Spain top the standings with four points and now need only a draw in their final Group E game against Japan to progress. A win would send them through to the knockout round in first place.

Germany, who lost 2-1 in their opener against Japan, are bottom of the table on one point. They need to win against Costa Rica on Thursday and their hopes then depend on Japan losing. If Japan draw it would come down to goal difference or goals scored by Germany and Japan. -Reuters

More in this section

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick Meagan dies, aged 88 Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick Meagan dies, aged 88
Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown
Lionel Messi: Win over Mexico lifts a weight off our shoulders Lionel Messi: Win over Mexico lifts a weight off our shoulders
spaingermanyqatarworld cupgroup e
'Great moment' for Canada hailed as nation clinches first ever Davis Cup

'Great moment' for Canada hailed as nation clinches first ever Davis Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more