Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 19:56

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick Meagan dies, aged 88

Meagan spent 14 years with Everton
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed the death of former Republic of Ireland player and manager Mick Meagan, aged 88.

Meagan won 17 caps with the Republic of Ireland and spent 14 years with English club Everton, where he won a league title and Charity Shield in 1963.

The Dubliner became manager of the national squad in 1969 and remained in the role until 1971.

The FAI described Meagan as a "hugely influential figure".

In the League of Ireland, Meagan played for Bray Wanderers, as well as Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United, both of which he also managed.

A statement on the Everton FC website read: "Everyone at Everton Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of Mick Meagan at the age of 88.

"The former Blues defender, who made 177 appearances and scored one goal during a 14-year stint at the Club, passed away on Sunday after a long battle with illness."



