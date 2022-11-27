Glory for Goldrick and Mackin as Melbourne Demons claim AFLW title

Irish talent was on display in the AFLW's Grand Final in Springfield, Brisbane on Sunday.

The league's decider saw the Melbourne Demons overcome the Brisbane Lions 2.7 (19) to 2.3 (15) to claim the title.

Armagh's Blaithin Mackin and Dublin's Sinéad Goldrick were both on hand for Melbourne, while Orla O'Dwyer lined out for the Lions.

ALL the emotions of winning the premiership. 😭🤌#DemomSpirit pic.twitter.com/NN5DxoSAty — Melbourne AFLW (@MelbourneAFLW) November 27, 2022

Mackin supplied Melbourne's opening goal, kicking the Demons into gear to halt the Lions' early dominance.

A huge effort after the restart saw them come from behind to best Brisbane, earning the club its first premiership since the league's inception in 2017.