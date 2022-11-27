Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 14:15

Sunday sport: Spain and Germany gear up for Group E encounter; GAA club championships continue

There's a full day of action in the GAA's club championships
Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

Soccer

It's 0-0 between Morocco and Belgium at half-time in their World Cup Group F game in Qatar after Hakim Ziyech had a goal ruled out for offside.

Costa Rica defeat Japan 1-0 in their Group E game earlier, with Keysher Fuller scoring the winning goal in the 81st minute.

The results opens the door for Germany - who lost their opening game - who play Spain at 7pm.

Before that, Crotia meet Canda at 4pm in Group F.

GAA

Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks lead Kildare's Naas by 1-11 to 1-10 in the first of the Leinster club hurling semi-finals at Croke Park.

Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes and St Mullin's of Carlow clash at 3.15pm.

In the Munster club football semi-finals, it's Kerry's Kerins O'Rahily's 1-6 to Clare's Éire Óg's 1-4 in Tralee.

Meanwhile,  Clonmel Commericals from Tipperary are 1-4 to 0-7 up against Limerick's Newcastle West at Semple Stadium.

In the last four of the Ulster club football championship, Derry's Glen lead Antrim's Cargin of Antrim by 0-3 to 0-2 at Healy Park.

In Pearse Stadium, Galway county hurling final replay has St Thomas' ahead of Loughrea on 1-7 to 0-9.

In Ladies Football, Donaghmoyne lead Kilmacud Crokes 0-5 to 0-2 in their All-Ireland club semi-final.

AFLW

Dublin's Sinead Goldrick and Armagh's Blaithin Mackin were part of the Melbourne Demons team which won the AFLW Grand Final earlier.

Melbourne beat the Brisbane Lions, which includes Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer, by 2-7 to 2-3.

Golf

Leona Maguire is in a tie for third place on 15 under par in the final round of the Open de Espana.

She's two shots behind leaders Caroline Hedwall and Morgane Metraux.

Maguire has played 14 holes of the final 18.

***

Tom McKibbin closed with a 66 for a nine under par total at the Joburg Open on the DP World Tour in South Africa.

He ended a tie for 18th, 12 shots behind Dan Bradbury.

