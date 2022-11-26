Three Irish players to contest AFLW Grand Final

Three Irish players are vying for AFLW's biggest prize on Sunday, as Brisbane Lions take on Melbourne Demons in the league's Grand Final.

Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer lines out for the Lions, while Dublin's Sinéad Goldrick and Armagh's Blaithin Mackin are on the other side of the divide with the Demons.

O'Dwyer and Mackin have both been named on the centre line for their respective sides, while Goldrick will slot in at half-back.

The Lions have topped the ladder to this point, winning nine of their 10 games with the defeat coming against Richmond in the fifth round.

However, the Demons have had a similarity impressive season, also claiming nine out of 10 victories, and only fall behind on points for (545 v 519), setting the scene for a very close encounter.

However, worryingly for Melbourne, their one loss of the season came in the fourth round against Brisbane.

Sunday's game at Brighton Homes Arena in Springfield, Brisbane will be televised live on BT Sport 2 from 3.40am Irish time, while TG4 will provide deferred coverage from 11.10am.