Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 16:33

Three Irish players to contest AFLW Grand Final

Brisbane Lions take on Melbourne Demons at 3.40am Irish time on Sunday
Three Irish players to contest AFLW Grand Final

Three Irish players are vying for AFLW's biggest prize on Sunday, as Brisbane Lions take on Melbourne Demons in the league's Grand Final.

Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer lines out for the Lions, while Dublin's Sinéad Goldrick and Armagh's Blaithin Mackin are on the other side of the divide with the Demons.

O'Dwyer and Mackin have both been named on the centre line for their respective sides, while Goldrick will slot in at half-back.

The Lions have topped the ladder to this point, winning nine of their 10 games with the defeat coming against Richmond in the fifth round.

However, the Demons have had a similarity impressive season, also claiming nine out of 10 victories, and only fall behind on points for (545 v 519), setting the scene for a very close encounter.

However, worryingly for Melbourne, their one loss of the season came in the fourth round against Brisbane.

Sunday's game at Brighton Homes Arena in Springfield, Brisbane will be televised live on BT Sport 2 from 3.40am Irish time, while TG4 will provide deferred coverage from 11.10am.

More in this section

Journalist tells stories of migrants who made World Cup in Qatar possible Journalist tells stories of migrants who made World Cup in Qatar possible
Football rumours: Alex Iwobi to sign £100,000-a-week deal at Everton Football rumours: Alex Iwobi to sign £100,000-a-week deal at Everton
Blow for Mayo with Oisin Mullin set to join Geelong Cats Blow for Mayo with Oisin Mullin set to join Geelong Cats
aflwaustralian footballbrisbane lionsmelbourne demonsorla o'dwyersinead goldrickblaithin mackin
The top 10 players at the World Cup so far

The top 10 players at the World Cup so far

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more