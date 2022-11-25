Blow for Mayo with Oisin Mullin set to join Geelong Cats

James Cox

Mayo have confirmed Oisin Mullin will be leaving to join AFL side Geelong Cats.

The All-Star defender had been due to leave for Australia last January before changing his mind to represent Mayo in 2022.

However, the 22-year-old will now make the move to Geelong.

He will join Zach Touhy and Mark O'Connor at the club.

In a statement, Mayo GAA said: "Oisín Mullin has accepted a position to play with the Geelong Cats.

"We at Mayo GAA want to wish Oisín the best in his new endeavor and thank you for all the memories. Oisin made his debut with Mayo on the 25th January 2020 in the NFL against Donegal.

"Thank you Oisin for all your contributions to the County. We wish you all the best for the future."

Geelong’s head of list management, Andrew Mackie, said: “As a Club we appreciate the magnitude of moving overseas and understood Oisin’s reasons for remaining in Ireland and not joining us for this season.

“We are thrilled he will now join the Cats for season 2023, he is a gifted talent, however most importantly a quality person who will be a great addition to our playing squad.

“Oisin has had another impressive season with Mayo and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his partner Jess to the Club and to Geelong.”