Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 14:22

James Maddison remains absent from England training following knee injury

The Leicester midfielder was unavailable for the opening 6-2 World Cup win over Iran.
James Maddison remains absent from England training following knee injury

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA, Doha

James Maddison was once again absent from England training as he continues his recovery from a niggling knee issue.

The Leicester midfielder was unavailable for the opening 6-2 World Cup win over Iran having not trained since the first session the team held on arrival in Qatar last week.

He was forced off in the Foxes’ win at West Ham in the final round of Premier League fixtures before the break for the tournament and is still rehabbing the injury.

“He hasn’t been able to train, so that is a slight concern,” manager Gareth Southgate told talkSPORT before the Iran game.

“The longer that continues, the longer it will take him to be available for the matches – but we’re not expecting him to miss training for much longer and we’ll just have to assess it from there.”

While Maddison remains a doubt for England’s second Group B game against the United States on Friday, everyone else is currently in contention.

Callum Wilson during England training
Callum Wilson did not train in a light session with the rest of the substitutes (Nick Potts/PA)

Captain Harry Kane took a blow to his foot against Iran and Harry Maguire came off feeling ill but both are expected to be fine.

Meanwhile Callum Wilson did not train in a light session with the rest of the substitutes at England’s Al Wakrah training base on Wednesday but is also not considered a fitness doubt.

More in this section

Louis van Gaal says questions must be asked of FIFA over armband row Louis van Gaal says questions must be asked of FIFA over armband row
Ugandan coaches 'overwhelmed' by response to their hurling club Ugandan coaches 'overwhelmed' by response to their hurling club
Netherlands see off Senegal to seize control of Group A in World Cup Netherlands see off Senegal to seize control of Group A in World Cup
footballharry kaneenglandtrainingharry maguirejames maddisonworld cupfifa world cupworld cup 2022worldcup
Gareth Bale earns Wales a point in opening draw with United States

Gareth Bale earns Wales a point in opening draw with United States

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more