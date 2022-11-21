Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 10:59

Mason Greenwood trial date set for November 2023

The Manchester United forward is charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault
Eleanor Barlow, PA

A trial date has been set for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who is charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old appeared at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court for a hearing on Monday.

Greenwood, wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Mason Greenwood court case
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood arrives at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester (Paul Currie/PA)

Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, asked for a case management hearing to be held on February 10 next year.

A trial date was set for November 27th, 2023, with the case expected to last 10 days. Pleas to the charges were not entered.

Greenwood’s parents were in court for the hearing, which lasted under 10 minutes.

Judge Maurice Greene granted Greenwood bail with the same conditions as he was under before.

He was first held in January over allegations relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online.

He was bailed but was arrested in October for an alleged breach of conditions.

Greenwood was remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on October 17th.

A bail application was granted in a private hearing two days later and he was released from custody at HMP Berwyn, in Wrexham.

He was given bail with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address in Bow Green Road in Bowdon.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United
Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. 

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112. 

soccercontent warningman utdmason greenwoodgreenwoodfootballermanchester magistrates' courtminshull street crown court
