Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 06:29

Josh van der Flier named world player of the year

New Zealand’s Ruahei Demant won the women’s award at World Rugby’s annual awards.
Josh van der Flier named world player of the year

By Andy Hampson, PA

Ireland’s Josh van der Flier has been named as World Rugby men’s player of the year for 2022.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding year in which he helped Ireland claim a historic first Test series win in New Zealand and take top spot in the world rankings.

The flanker was presented with the honour at the world governing body’s awards ceremony in Monaco on Sunday evening.

He beat off competition from Irish team-mate Johnny Sexton – winner of the award in 2018 – Lukhanyo Am of South Africa and France’s Antoine Dupont, last year’s victor.

Van der Flier started all 11 of Ireland’s Tests in 2022, scoring four tries.

New Zealand co-captain Ruahei Demant won the women’s player of the year award for her role in the Black Ferns’ recent World Cup success. Alex Matthews, of beaten finalists England, was among the nominees.

In a double for the New Zealand women’s side, Wayne Smith was named world coach of the year. Simon Middleton of England women and Andy Farrell of Ireland men were among those to miss out.



More in this section

Wales embarrassed as unfancied Georgia grab histroic win Wales embarrassed as unfancied Georgia grab histroic win
Lewis Hamilton under investigation after overtaking during a red flag Lewis Hamilton under investigation after overtaking during a red flag
GAA wrap: Ballygunner's Mahony scores 13 points in semi-final win GAA wrap: Ballygunner's Mahony scores 13 points in semi-final win
world rugbyrugby unionawardsjosh van der flierrugbyu
GAA wrap: Kilmacud Crokes cruise past Portarlington to reach Leinster final

GAA wrap: Kilmacud Crokes cruise past Portarlington to reach Leinster final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more