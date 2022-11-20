Sunday sport: World Cup kicks off; Munster club hurling championship heats up

Here's the latest news and updates from today's sporting action...

Soccer

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar this afternoon.

The host nation take on Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium from 4pm Irish time.

Reigning champions France have been dealt a major blow meanwhile as this year's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

The Real Madrid striker suffered the setback in training and has been given at least a three-week recovery period.

Didier Deschamps' side take on Australia in their first Group A game on Tuesday.

***

The Republic of Ireland will hope to end 2022 on a positive note in their international friendly against Malta this evening.

Stephen Kenny's side are aiming to bounce back after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Norway on Thursday.

Kick-off in Ta'Qali is at 7pm.

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛-𝗗𝗔𝗬 🇮🇪



⚽️ | Malta v Republic of Ireland

🏆 | International Friendly

⌚️ | KO 7pm (8pm local time)

📍 | National Stadium, Ta'Quli

📺 | @RTEsoccer & @SkyFootball

📝 | https://t.co/XCdRLb7jL7



Over 700 travelling supporters tonight, be proud and loud 💚 pic.twitter.com/5Z4mmxDLZe — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 20, 2022

***

There are four WSL games down for decision today.

Champions Chelsea host London neighbours Tottenham, which got underway at 1pm, before Aston Villa entertain Reading from 2pm.

At this same time, Liverpool go to Brighton, and in the 3pm kick-off West Ham face Leicester.

Golf

Leona Maguire is in a tie for the lead heading into the final round of the season ending CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan woman shot a brilliant nine-under-par third round of 63 in Florida overnight.

She carded nine birdies in the 18 holes, without dropping a single shot.

That leaves her 15-under-par alongside New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

***

Rory McIlroy is playing his final-round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The world number one is four-under-par through 16 holes today.

That leaves him 16-under all round and four shots off the lead that's held by Spain's Jon Rahm.

GAA

It's semi-finals day in the Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship, with Clare champions Ballyea taking on Cork's St Finbarr's from 1.15pm.

There's a 3.15pm throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds meanwhile, as Limerick's Na Piarsaigh do battle with Waterford's Ballygunner.

Elsewhere, Galway's Moycullen are up against Strokestown of Roscommon in the second Connacht Senior football semi-final in Tuam from 1.30pm.

Formula 1

The Formula One season concludes this afternoon with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

World Champion Max Verstappen will start from pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Dutch driver will be joined by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at the front of the grid, as they look to complete a 1-2 in the Drivers Championship.

Snooker

Antrim's Mark Allen takes on China's Ding Junhu in the final of the UK Championship today, which got underway at 1pm.