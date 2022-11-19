Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 12:03

Lewis Hamilton under investigation after overtaking during a red flag

The Mercedes driver had finished third in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton under investigation after overtaking during a red flag

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton is being investigated after failing to slow for a red flag during final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished third in the concluding running ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

But the seven-time world champion passed two cars at Turn 5 as the session was temporarily suspended when Pierre Gasly suffered a puncture.

McLaren driver Lando Norris reported over the radio: “Hamilton overtook the Haas as well under the red flag.”

The incident was noted by the stewards before the FIA confirmed just minutes later that an investigation will be launched at the conclusion of the one-hour session. Hamilton and Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows have been summoned to the stewards at 4pm local time (12pm Irish time).

Sergio Perez, battling to finish second in the world championship, finished fastest, with world champion Max Verstappen 0.152seconds back.

Hamilton was two tenths adrift of Verstappen, and one spot ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, four tenths slower than the Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc, level on points with Perez, took sixth, half-a-second back from Perez.

Qualifying gets under way at 6pm local time (2pm Irish time).

More in this section

Talking points as Ireland look to sign off in style against Australia Talking points as Ireland look to sign off in style against Australia
Luke Shaw ready to offer experience eight years on from World Cup bow aged 18 Luke Shaw ready to offer experience eight years on from World Cup bow aged 18
Manchester United start ‘appropriate steps’ after Cristiano Ronaldo interview Manchester United start ‘appropriate steps’ after Cristiano Ronaldo interview
f1formula onemercedesmotor racinglewis hamiltonabu dhabiabu dhabi grand prix
Stephen Kenny bemoans defensive errors as Ireland beaten by Norway

Stephen Kenny bemoans defensive errors as Ireland beaten by Norway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more