Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 11:00

Infantino criticises Europe's 'moral lessons', hitting back at World Cup criticism

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said he knows "what it means to be discriminated" against, stating he was bullied as a child for having red hair
Infantino criticises Europe's 'moral lessons', hitting back at World Cup criticism

PA Sport Staff

Fifa president Gianni Infantino hit out at criticism of Qatar from Europe on the eve of the World Cup, suggesting Europeans should apologise for the past before giving "moral lessons".

The game’s global governing body has been attacked for its decision to take the finals to Qatar, where the treatment of migrant workers and the rights of LGBTQ+ people have been in the spotlight.

Ahead of the opening game of the tournament on Sunday, Infantino said: “We have told many, many lessons from some Europeans, from the western world.

“I think for what we Europeans have been doing the last 3,000 years, we should be apologising for next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people.”

 

Infantino added: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker.

“Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country. As a child I was bullied – because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian, so imagine.

“What do you do then? You try to engage, make friends. Don’t start accusing, fighting, insulting, you start engaging. And this is what we should be doing.”

More in this section

Manchester United start ‘appropriate steps’ after Cristiano Ronaldo interview Manchester United start ‘appropriate steps’ after Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Luke Shaw ready to offer experience eight years on from World Cup bow aged 18 Luke Shaw ready to offer experience eight years on from World Cup bow aged 18
Stephen Kenny bemoans defensive errors as Ireland beaten by Norway Stephen Kenny bemoans defensive errors as Ireland beaten by Norway
gianni infantinofifaworld cupfifa world cupqatar 2022worldcup
Talking points as Ireland look to sign off in style against Australia

Talking points as Ireland look to sign off in style against Australia

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more