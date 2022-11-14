Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 21:01

Ireland cruise to friendly win over Morocco

Vera Pauw’s World Cup-bound team could hardly have got off to a better start when they scored the opening goal with just two minutes gone
Ireland cruise to friendly win over Morocco

Press Association

Louise Quinn marked her 100th cap with a goal as the Republic of Ireland eased to a 4-0 friendly win over Morocco in Marbella.

The 32-year-old Birmingham defender’s 16th international strike – the only one not scored with her head – came 15 minutes from time as Ireland started and finished strongly to cruise to victory over a much-changed Moroccan side.

Vera Pauw’s World Cup-bound team could hardly have got off to a better start when Megan Campbell curled home the opening goal with just two minutes gone, and it was 2-0 when Katie McCabe, having been tripped by Maryem Atiq, converted the resulting eighth-minute penalty.

Salma Amani passed up a good opportunity to reduce the deficit as the Moroccans responded and Lily Agg might have increased Ireland’s lead with a 31st-minute shot from distance which required a finger-tip save from Assia Zouhair.

McCabe saw a dipping 49th-minute free-kick tipped over by Zouhair, who then denied Amber Barrett from close range after spilling the initial corner as the Republic resumed in determined fashion.

Morocco were playing the more cohesive football as the half wore on, but Ireland extended their lead with 15 minutes remaining when skipper for the night Quinn blocked an attempted clearance after another McCabe free-kick had caused problems and saw the ball ricochet into the net.

Substitute Kyra Carusa celebrated her 27th birthday with a fourth, a neat glancing header from Aine O’Gorman’s cross, to wrap up a good night’s work.



More in this section

Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after collision Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after collision
Darragh Lenihan is looking up at Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick Darragh Lenihan is looking up at Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick
Julen Lopetegui wants Raul Jimenez fit and firing for Wolves after World Cup Julen Lopetegui wants Raul Jimenez fit and firing for Wolves after World Cup
soccerfootballmoroccowomen's soccerirelandfriendly
I don’t know another way to stay sane: Tyson Fury explains retirement U-turn

I don’t know another way to stay sane: Tyson Fury explains retirement U-turn

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more