Saturday sport: Ireland lead Fiji by 11 points in the second half

Kenneth Fox

Rugby

Ireland lead 21-10 against Fiji at half-time in their Autumn International at the Aviva Stadium.

Flanker Nick Timony has gone over for two tries with his Ulster teammate Rob Baloucoune also crossing the whitewash.

Joey Carbery has converted all three tries.

14' | TRY! After a fast start from Fiji, Ireland hit back through Nick Timoney, with Joey Carbery adding the extras! 🙌



☘️ 7-7 🇫🇯#TeamOfUs | #IREvFIJI — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 12, 2022

Andy Farrell's team are looking to build on their win against South Africa by beating Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.

Jeremy Loughman, Jack Crowley and Cian Prendergast are all set to earn their first caps today, with Munster's Loughman starting in the front-row.

===

England head coach Eddie Jones comes up against his former team Japan at Twickenham this afternoon while Wales take on Argentina.

South Africa look to bounce back from their loss to Ireland when they take on France in Paris this evening.

===

New Zealand have retained the Women's World Cup.

The Black Ferns defeated England 34-31 in this morning's final at Eden Park to be crowned champions for a sixth-time.

It also ended England's 30-match unbeaten run.

Soccer

Erling Haaland's back for Manchester City as they look to beat Brentford to move to the top of the Premier League.

But Pep Guardiola's side trail 1-0 to Brentford with Ivan Toney scoring for the Bees.

Arsenal can make sure they go into the World Cup break as leaders with a win at Wolves tonight.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be absent for this afternoon's match against Southampton - as he serves a one-match touchline ban.

Nathan Jones takes charge of the Saints for the first time at Anfield.

Tottenham take on Leeds, West Ham play Leicester, Nottingham Forest face Cryatal Palace and Bournemouth host Everton.

Chelsea aim to avoid a third-straight defeat when they go Newcastle in the half-five game.

===

It is goalless between Rangers and St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Leaders Celtic host Ross County at 3pm.

GAA

Two provincial club championship quarter-finals get underway later this hour.

New Offaly champions Shinrone make the trip to Newbridge to face Kildare's Naas in the Leinster Hurling's last-eight 1:30pm.

There's also a half-one start for the Connacht Football match between London's St Kiernan's and St Mary's of Leitrim.

Brewster Park plays host to the Ulster quarter-final between Fermanagh's Enniskillen Gaels and Cavan's Gowna at 7pm.

And 15-minutes later, Cork's Nemo Rangers face Tipperary's Clonmel Commercials in the Munster quarters at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Golf

Stephanie Meadow has parred the first two holes of her second-round at the Pelican Women's Championship.

The Antrim-native is three-under-par and five shots off the lead.

Leona Maguire is out soon from one-over-par.

===

Padraig Harrington is in contention at the halfway point of golf's Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The three-time major winner is 12-under-par after carding a second-round 64.

Steven Alker leads into the weekend at 13-under while Darren Clarke is three-under.

F1

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has his first ever F1 pole position ahead of today's sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

He took advantage of George Russell spinning off the track to take the shock victory in qualifying.

A second practice session takes place this afternoon, before tonight's sprint decides the grid for tomorrow's main race in Sao Paulo.

Cricket

Ireland have secured a six-wicket win against Pakistan in their Women's T20 Series opener.

The hosts set a target of 135 before Ireland powered to victory with Gaby Lewis finishing 69 not out.