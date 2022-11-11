Promotion/relegation playoff preview: UCD and Waterford face off

James Cox

UCD and Waterford will go head-to-head for a place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening in the promotion/relegation playoff.

UCD defeated Waterford to relegate them in the same fixture last season.

However, Waterford will be confident after finishing second in this season's First Division and reaching the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

The two sides meet for a place in next season's Premier Division at Richmond Park, home of St Patrick's Athletic.

Waterford manager Danny Searle said preparation has been key ahead of tonight's promotion/relegation playoff.

"We knew it was four steps to get to the premier division, we've done three, we've got to make sure we're fully prepped and prepared. UCD will be a good side, we need to make sure we do things right and we've done that so well so far this season."

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.