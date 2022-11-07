Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 14:23

Five contenders to replace sacked Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Nathan Jones is flying high with Luton.
Five contenders to replace sacked Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

By PA Sport Staff

Southampton are searching for a new manager after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency picks five contenders for the job.

Nathan Jones

Watford v Luton Town – Sky Bet Championship – Vicarage Road
Nathan Jones is flying high with Luton (Steven Paston/PA)

Bookies’ favourite Jones has impressed with Luton on a tight budget in the Championship, taking the Hatters to within two points of the play-offs with a game in hand. The former Brighton full-back, who originally took over at Kenilworth Road in 2016 and had a brief spell at Stoke before returning, would probably jump at the chance of a crack at managing in the Premier League.

Rafael Benitez

Hull City v Everton – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – The MKM Stadium
Rafael Benitez has proven Premier League pedigree (Richard Sellers/PA)

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle boss could find a route back into the English top flight after he was sacked following a disappointing spell at Everton in January. Spaniard Benitez may find the prospect of managing a progressive club like Saints tempting and his CV will surely impress the St Mary’s hierarchy.

Sean Dyche

Premier League 21/22 Package
Sean Dyche could be a safe appointment (Martin Rickett/PA)

After nine years of swimming against the tide at Burnley, Dyche has a proven record of keeping a club above water and seems ready to return to management having finally left Turf Moor in April. The 51-year-old may not be the left-field choice Southampton have a habit of going for, but if they want a quick fix, he may be the perfect fit.

Marcelo Gallardo

Widely considered River Plate’s most successful coach in their history, Argentinian Gallardo is leaving the club in December when his contract expires after eight years in charge. The 46-year-old certainly fits the Saints mould but whether he fancies a relegation battle remains to be seen.

Mauricio Pochettino

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Southampton v Everton – St Mary’s
Mauricio Pochettino managed Southampton in 2013 (Chris Ison/PA)

Talking of Argentinians, what about a return for former boss Pochettino? Available after leaving Paris St Germain in July, Saints could try to tempt the man who guided them to eighth in his first full season in charge back to St Mary’s. But the former Tottenham boss may have his sights set a little higher.

More in this section

Emma Raducanu seeks Harry Kane advice around pressures of elite sport Emma Raducanu seeks Harry Kane advice around pressures of elite sport
Football rumours: Tottenham consider bid for Anthony Gordon Football rumours: Tottenham consider bid for Anthony Gordon
Liam Cooper predicts a bright future for Crysencio Summerville Liam Cooper predicts a bright future for Crysencio Summerville
soccerpremier leaguefootballsouthamptonmauricio pochettinosean dycheexplainercontendersrafael beniteznathan jonesmarcelo gallardo
Fenway Sports Group ‘fully committed’ to Liverpool amid report of club for sale

Fenway Sports Group ‘fully committed’ to Liverpool amid report of club for sale

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more