Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 13:26

Comparing Erling Haaland’s goalscoring exploits to previous Golden Boot winners

The prolific Norwegian has taken just 12 games to match the lowest tally in the Premier League.
Comparing Erling Haaland’s goalscoring exploits to previous Golden Boot winners

By Tom White, PA Sport Data Journalist

Erling Haaland has taken just 12 games to match the lowest Premier League Golden Boot tally after scoring yet again for Manchester City on Saturday.

The Norwegian’s late penalty winner against Fulham was his 18th goal of the league season, already matching the top scorers from the 1997-98 and 1998-99 campaigns.

Erling Haaland: Premier League goals 2022-23

Here, the PA news agency looks at how soon Haaland could overtake other previous winners of the award, should he keep up his scoring rate.

(Fixtures are subject to change as rearranged dates for City’s games against Arsenal and Tottenham have yet to be announced.)

18 goals

Michael Owen, left, shoots at goal against Everton
The lowest Golden Boot tallies involved a young Michael Owen (David Kendall/PA)

Michael Owen, Dion Dublin and Chris Sutton 1997-98
Owen, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Dwight Yorke 1998-99

Appearances needed: 12
Fixture: v Fulham (H), November 5

With 1.5 goals per game so far, Haaland needed just a dozen appearances to match the lowest Golden Boot total, set twice in three-way ties involving Liverpool great Owen.

19 goals

Nicolas Anelka 2008-09

Appearances: 13
Fixture: v Brentford (H), November 12

Haaland will reach Anelka’s total, the lowest to win the award outright, if he plays and scores next week.

20 goals

Didier Drogba celebrates a goal against Middlesbrough
Didier Drogba hit 20 goals in 2006-07 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Didier Drogba 2006-07
Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez 2010-11

Appearances: 14
Fixture: v Leeds (A), December 28

Twenty goals before the new year would be a truly impressive achievement for Haaland.

22 goals

Teddy Sheringham 1992-93
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 2018-19

Appearances: 15
Fixture: v Everton (H), December 31

23 goals

Son Heung-min with last season's Golden Boot
Son Heung-min shared last season’s Golden Boot award (Nigel French/PA)

Hasselbaink 2000-01
Jamie Vardy 2019-20
Harry Kane 2020-21
Salah and Son Heung-min 2021-22

Appearances: 16
Fixture: v Chelsea (A), January 5

The tally that has won each of the last three Golden Boots would be within range for Haaland in the first fixture of 2023.

24 goals

Thierry Henry 2001-02

Appearances: 16
Fixture: v Chelsea (A), January 5

25 goals

Alan Shearer 1996-97
Ruud Van Nistelrooy 2002-03
Henry 2004-05
Kane 2015-16

Appearances: 17
Fixture: v Manchester United (A), January 14

Could Haaland add to his derby hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium by reaching 25 in the return fixture?

26 goals

Sergio Aguero celebrates a goal against West Ham in April 2015
City’s Sergio Aguero top-scored in 2014-15 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Robin Van Persie 2012-13
Sergio Aguero 2014-15

Appearances: 18
Fixture: Wolves (H), January 21

Former City great Aguero’s most prolific Premier League season is within Haaland’s sights early in the new year.

27 goals

Henry 2005-06

Appearances: 18
Fixture: Wolves (H), January 21

29 goals

Drogba 2009-10
Kane 2016-17

Appearances: 20
Fixture: v Aston Villa (H), February 11

30 goals

Kevin Phillips 1999-2000
Henry 2003-04
Van Persie 2011-12

Appearances: 20
Fixture: v Aston Villa (H), February 11

The hallowed 30-goal mark already seems a matter of when rather than if, fitness permitting.

31 goals

Shearer 1995-96
Cristiano Ronaldo 2007-08
Luis Suarez 2013-14

Appearances: 21
Fixture: v Nottingham Forest (A), February 18

32 goals

Salah 2017-18

Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Golden Boot after the 2017-18 season
Mohamed Salah set a record for a 38-game season (Dave Thompson/PA)

Appearances: 22
Fixture: v Bournemouth (A), February 25

The record for a 38-game Premier League season may not last into March if opponents cannot find a way to slow Haaland down.

34 goals

Andy Cole 1993-94
Shearer 1994-95

Appearances: 23
Fixture: v Newcastle (H), March 4

Even the 42-game record, from the league’s early days with 22 teams, would only last a further week at Haaland’s current rate.

More in this section

Robert Lewandowski misses penalty as Barcelona win in Gerard Pique’s final game Robert Lewandowski misses penalty as Barcelona win in Gerard Pique’s final game
Andy Farrell: Ireland showed guts and immense character against South Africa Andy Farrell: Ireland showed guts and immense character against South Africa
Erling Haaland rescues 10-man Manchester City as last-minute winner downs Fulham Erling Haaland rescues 10-man Manchester City as last-minute winner downs Fulham
soccerpremier leagueman cityexplainererling haalanddata analysishaalandgolden boot
Liam Cooper predicts a bright future for Crysencio Summerville

Liam Cooper predicts a bright future for Crysencio Summerville

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more