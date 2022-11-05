Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 14:32

Saturday sport: Ireland to face South Africa, Premier League action

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell says they're relishing taking on South Africa this evening
Saturday sport: Ireland to face South Africa, Premier League action

Digital Desk Staff

Rugby

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell says they're relishing taking on South Africa this evening.

The teams are set to meet at the World Cup in 11 months time and today's dress rehearsal is Ireland's opening match in this season's Autumn internationals.

Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan plays his first match in 16 weeks with Stuart McCloskey in for the injured Robbie Henshaw in the centre.

Farrell says the 5.30pm clash at the Aviva Stadium is an interesting fixture for both teams.

Soccer

Manchester City bid to go top of the Premier League with a win over Fulham this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored at least three goals in each of their last ten league matches at the Etihad.

Brighton head to Wolves looking for a victory which would see them move into the top six.

Nottingham Forest can climb off the bottom of the table by beating Brentford.

Leeds and Bournemouth meet at Elland Road while the late game sees Everton host Leicester.

___________________________________________________

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have the chance to go seven points clear at the top with a win against Dundee United this afternoon.

GAA

Crossmaglen Rangers begin their bid for a 12th Ulster Club Senior Football title this evening.

The six-time All-Ireland winners host Monaghan kingpins Ballybay in the opening-round - and there's a quarter-past-seven start at the Athletic Grounds.

More in this section

Eddie Howe tips Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to make an impact at World Cup Eddie Howe tips Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to make an impact at World Cup
Erik ten Hag confident Man Utd players can handle hectic pre-World Cup schedule Erik ten Hag confident Man Utd players can handle hectic pre-World Cup schedule
Waterford beat Galway United to advance to playoff with UCD Waterford beat Galway United to advance to playoff with UCD
premier leaguegaamanchester cityrugbysouth africairish rugbysaturday sport
Unai Emery believes he can take Aston Villa to the next level

Unai Emery believes he can take Aston Villa to the next level

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more