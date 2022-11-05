Saturday sport: Ireland to face South Africa, Premier League action

Digital Desk Staff

Rugby

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell says they're relishing taking on South Africa this evening.

The teams are set to meet at the World Cup in 11 months time and today's dress rehearsal is Ireland's opening match in this season's Autumn internationals.

Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan plays his first match in 16 weeks with Stuart McCloskey in for the injured Robbie Henshaw in the centre.

Farrell says the 5.30pm clash at the Aviva Stadium is an interesting fixture for both teams.

Soccer

Manchester City bid to go top of the Premier League with a win over Fulham this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored at least three goals in each of their last ten league matches at the Etihad.

Brighton head to Wolves looking for a victory which would see them move into the top six.

Nottingham Forest can climb off the bottom of the table by beating Brentford.

Leeds and Bournemouth meet at Elland Road while the late game sees Everton host Leicester.

___________________________________________________

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have the chance to go seven points clear at the top with a win against Dundee United this afternoon.

GAA

Crossmaglen Rangers begin their bid for a 12th Ulster Club Senior Football title this evening.

The six-time All-Ireland winners host Monaghan kingpins Ballybay in the opening-round - and there's a quarter-past-seven start at the Athletic Grounds.