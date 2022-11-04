Waterford beat Galway United to advance to playoff with UCD

Kenneth Fox
Markets Field in Limerick was the venue for tonight’s First Division playoff final where Waterford beat Galway United 3-0.
They will now face UCD for the right to play in next season’s top flight.
One of the stands housing Waterford fans was evacuated tonight over fears it could collapse.
81’ GOALLLLLL BLUESSSS 0-3!!!
Patterson finds the run of Quitirna and he fires brilliant into the near post for our third.
0-3 #GUFCvWFC pic.twitter.com/3gKmlMmLgH
