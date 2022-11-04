Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 21:41

Waterford beat Galway United to advance to playoff with UCD

One of the stands housing Waterford fans was evacuated tonight over fears it could collapse.
Kenneth Fox

Markets Field in Limerick was the venue for tonight’s First Division playoff final where Waterford beat Galway United 3-0.

They will now face UCD for the right to play in next season’s top flight.

ucdgalway unitedirelandwaterford fcleague of ireland playoff
