Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 09:45

Women’s Nations League to kick off next year as UEFA pledges more investment

European football’s governing body has announced the development.
Women’s Nations League to kick off next year as UEFA pledges more investment

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

A Women’s Nations League will begin next year, UEFA has announced.

The competition, which will link into qualification for the European Championship and the World Cup, will start in autumn 2023, European football’s governing body said.

As with the men’s Nations League, countries will be divided into leagues based on their ranking, with promotion and relegation between the leagues. UEFA confirmed there would be three tiers with teams playing in groups of three or four within those tiers.

 

“I said this summer that we would continue to invest in women’s football, and we are,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

“Off the back of a historic UEFA Women’s EURO, it is now time to further develop women’s national team football. We have built an open, competitive, and continuous system in which every match will matter, a true reflection of the European sports model.

“I am convinced that this format will help all European national associations and keep the dream of qualifying for a major international tournament alive.”

Aleksander Ceferin file photo
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has confirmed a women’s Nations League will start next year (PA)

Proposals for a revamp of the women’s national team competitions, including the introduction of a Nations League, were presented to member associations by a working group in Frankfurt last month ahead of the qualifying draw for the men’s Euro in 2024.

The new formats were officially ratified by UEFA’s ruling executive committee on Wednesday.

The men’s Nations League was first played in 2018, with the idea that it would provide more meaningful and competitive matches to replace international friendlies.

More in this section

Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to ask for record €150m for Jude Bellingham Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to ask for record €150m for Jude Bellingham
Johnny Sexton: Ireland will only be the best team by winning World Cup Johnny Sexton: Ireland will only be the best team by winning World Cup
Rhys McClenaghan makes pommel horse final at World Championships Rhys McClenaghan makes pommel horse final at World Championships
socceruefawomen's footballwomen's sportwomen's nations league
Stormzy launches initiative with Adidas to improve diversity in football

Stormzy launches initiative with Adidas to improve diversity in football

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more