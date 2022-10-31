Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 08:24

Football rumours: Real Madrid set to launch fresh bid for Gabriel Jesus

Frenkie de Jong has reportedly decided he does not want to leave Barcelona when the transfer window opens
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Real Madrid are set to launch a fresh bid for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to The Sun via Goal. The 25-year-old was linked with the Spanish giants in the summer, only for them to decide against the move because of an “issue with Jesus’ passport”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has decided he does not want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January. The 25-year-old was “aggressively pursued” by Manchester United back in the summer, the paper says, adding that Erik ten Hag remains keen to sign him.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong during the UEFA Europa League Group G match at Celtic Park, Glasgow
Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong could be a target for Manchester United (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The same newspaper writes that the Red Devils’ scouts are set to continue tracking Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa (23) and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong (21) in the coming weeks before the World Cup. According to the Express, a new goalkeeper is potentially on the agenda for United with David de Gea (31) now in the final year of his current deal.

Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected an £85.6 million bid for forward Joao Felix from Bayern Munich despite his “inconsistent form”. The Daily Mail writes that the 22-year-old has struggled to live up to the high expectations set for him since he was signed from Benfica for a club-record fee of £113 million in 2019.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: The Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Real Madrid are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old England midfielder from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham interacts with fans following the UEFA Champions League group G match at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is hot property (Tim Goode/PA)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: The Italian outlet Calciomercato says Juventus want to bring in the 27-year-old Serbia midfielder from Lazio as well as Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni (23) in order to convince Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to join them.

soccerpremier leaguefootballtransfersgabriel jesusgossip
Kevin De Bruyne still a class act – 5 things we learned from Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne still a class act – 5 things we learned from Premier League

READ NOW

