Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 07:58

Ireland unable to push on from shock England win as rain hits Afghanistan clash

The showers refused to relent in Melbourne, with both sides claiming a point from the result.
By David Charlesworth, PA, Melbourne

Ireland’s hopes of capitalising on their shock victory over England at the T20 World Cup were dealt a setback following a washout against Afghanistan at a gloomy MCG.

Having bounced back from losing to Sri Lanka in their Super 12s opener by beating England in a rain-affected finale, Ireland were this time on the other end of the inclement weather on Friday afternoon.

The scheduled start time of 3pm local (5am Irish time) was pushed back because of showers, which ultimately refused to relent and an abandonment was declared 95 minutes later.

There was still an hour and 10 minutes before the scheduled cut-off but the recognition it would take at least an hour for the ground to dry meant hands were shaken early.

Each side takes a point, with Ireland moving on to three points in the group and games against Australia at Brisbane on Monday and New Zealand at Adelaide next Friday still to come.

It is particularly hard luck for Afghanistan as this is their second abandonment in a row, with an identical fate befalling Wednesday’s match against New Zealand at the same venue.

afghanistancricketirelandt20 world cup
