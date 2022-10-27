Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 21:09

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre attack

The 29-year-old is on loan at Serie A side Monza.
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre attack

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Arsenal have confirmed defender Pablo Mari was stabbed at a shopping centre in Milan on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, currently on a season-long loan at Monza, is now recovering in hospital, with local reports suggesting one of six victims had died.

In a statement issued shortly after their 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal gave an update on Mari’s condition.

“We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari,” it read.

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

Arteta, in his post-match press conference added: “I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be okay.”

Monza’s president Adriano Galliani released a statement via the club’s official Twitter account which read: “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon.”

More in this section

Wales hopes to stage Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful Wales hopes to stage Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Toto Wolff demands Mercedes keep momentum train rolling to Mexico Toto Wolff demands Mercedes keep momentum train rolling to Mexico
Rory McIlroy says PGA-LIV feud 'way out of control' Rory McIlroy says PGA-LIV feud 'way out of control'
soccerpremier leaguearsenalitaly serie amonzamaripablo mari
Liverpool into Champions League last 16 after beating Ajax

Liverpool into Champions League last 16 after beating Ajax

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more