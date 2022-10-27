What's on the box: This weekend's televised sport

The bank holiday weekend has plenty in store in terms of sport across the GAA club championships, the United Rugby Championship and the T20 Cricket World Cup.
Away from the pitch, the GAA will recognise some of its brightest talent on Friday evening at the annual PwC All-Star Awards ceremony.
Here's all the sport taking place over the long weekend and where to watch...
Friday
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland, T20 World Cup (5am) - Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 4.30am
Golf: Portugal Masters - Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm
GAA: PwC 2022 All-Stars - Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 7pm
⭐ Here are the @PwCIreland Hurling All-Stars nominees from @DubGAAOfficial - Dónal Burke, @TipperaryGAA Noel McGrath, @WaterfordGAA Dessie Hutchinson and @westmeath_gaa - Killian Doyle. Congratulations on your nominations! #PwCAllStars @gaelicplayers pic.twitter.com/UVgZL4VMYJ
— The GAA (@officialgaa) October 27, 2022
Formula One: Mexico Grand Prix practice - Live coverage on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm
Rugby: Scarlets v Leinster (7.35pm) - Live coverage on TG4 from 7.30pm
Saturday
Golf: Portugal Masters - Live coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 1pm
AFLW: Brisbane Lions v Collingwood - Coverage on TG4 from 1.10pm
Rugby League: England v Greece, World Cup (1.45pm) - Live coverage on BBC One from 1.45pm
Rugby: Lions v Stormers (3pm) - Live coverage on TG4 from 2.55pm
Rugby League: Fiji v Scotland, World Cup (5pm) - Live coverage on BBC Two from 4.30pm
Soccer: Fulham v Everton, Premier League (5.30pm) - Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 4.30pm
🧐 ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW | Munster are back at Thomond Park on Saturday evening for a big Interpro derby against Ulster, see all of the vital info ahead of #MUNvULS with a Family Pack of 4 tickets just €40 ⤵️#SUAF 🔴
— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 27, 2022
Rugby: Munster v Ulster (5.15pm) - Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 4.45pm
Soccer: Wexford Youths v Shelbourne (5.20pm) - Live coverage on TG4 from 5pm
Soccer: Liverpool v Leeds (7.45pm) - Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 6.45pm
Rugby: Ospreys v Connacht (7.35pm) - Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 7.30pm
Soccer: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (7pm) - Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 6.45pm
Formula One: Mexico Grand Prix qualifying - Live coverage on Sky Sports F1 from 9pm
Sunday
AFLW: Kangaroos v Richmond - Coverage on TG4 from 12pm
Golf: Portugal Masters - Live coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 12pm
Formula One: Mexico Grand Prix qualifying highlights - Coverage on Channel 4 from 12.30pm
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars v Denver Broncos (1.30pm) - Live coverage on Virgin Media Two from 1pm
GAA: Mid-Kerry v East Kerry, Kerry Senior Football Final - Live coverage on TG4 from 1.45pm
Soccer: Everton v Manchester United, Women's Super League (2pm) - Live coverage on BBC One from 1.50pm
⚡#GAABeo an deireadh seachtaine⚡
📅 Dé Domhnaigh / Sunday
⏰ 13:45
🏐 Ciarraí Lár v @EastKerryGAA
🏆 Cluiche Ceannais @Kerry_Official
⏰ 16:00
🥎 Na Piarsaigh v @KilmallockGAA
🏆 Cluiche Ceannais @LimerickCLG@TG4TV | #GAApic.twitter.com/5cBCkGwEu6
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 27, 2022
GAA: Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh, Limerick Senior Hurling Final - Live coverage on TG4 from 4pm
Soccer: Manchester United v West Ham (4.15pm) - Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm
Rugby League: Samoa v France, World Cup (5pm) - Live coverage on BBC Two from 4.30pm
Soccer: Arsenal v West Ham, Women's Super League (6.45pm) - Live coverage on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm
Formula One: Mexico Grand Prix race - Live coverage on Sky Sports F1 from 8pm
MMA: Adam Piccolotti v Mansour Barnaoui, Bellator 287 - Coverage on Virgin Media Two from 11.05pm
Boxing: Vasiliy Lomachenko v Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds Lightweight - Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 1am
Formula One: Mexico Grand Prix race highlights - Coverage on Channel 4 from 1.05am