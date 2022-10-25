Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 15:20

Wrexham ban Paul Mullin boots bearing abusive message to Tories

Wrexham said pictures of the boots were taken at the Racecourse Ground without the club’s ‘knowledge or approval’.
By PA Sport Staff

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin will not wear his controversial new boots which featured an X-rated message for the Conservatives.

The 11-goal forward had posted an image on Instagram of the boots, with ‘f*** the Tories’ printed on the side of them.

But the National League promotion chasers, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, moved swiftly to ban the boots.

A Wrexham statement read: “The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.

“For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the club.

“The club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

“The club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the club itself.

“There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the club is found, is a Conservative seat.

“After this unwelcome distraction, the club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part.”

