Sunday sport: Na Fianna hope to halt Crokes; Irish cricketers beaten by Sri Lanka

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

GAA

County football and hurling finals are being played throughout the country today, while the first round of the Leinster Football Championship continues.

First up, Kilmacud Crokes are looking to add to last weekend's football success, facing Na Fianna at Parnell Park from 2.30pm. The clubs met last Sunday in the football decider, which ended 0-11 to 0-10 in Crokes' favour, and a win for the Stillorgan club would see them do the double for a second year running.

#Champ2022 - We would like to wish the best of luck to the Senior 1 Hurlers who play in their Championship Final. We hope to see huge Purple & Gold support in Parnell Park! Tickets here: https://t.co/gBwo1uH4nC. The game will be shown live on TG4/GAAGO. #PassionLivesHere pic.twitter.com/DSRq7BKtgS — Kilmacud Crokes GAA (@KCrokesGAAClub) October 21, 2022

Also at 2.30pm, Wexford's Castletown face Portarlington from Laois at Wexford Park in the Leinster Football Championship, while Ardee St Mary's from Louth take on Colmcille of Longford.

In Kerry, Kerins O'Rahilly's take on Templenoe at Fitzgerald Stadium from 3pm in the county football final, the same time as Clare's Ballyea and Éire Óg battle it out in the Banner's hurling final at Cusack Park.

Later, the Tipperary hurling decider will see Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs meet at Semple Stadium from 4.30pm.

Soccer

Arsenal can once again go four points clear at the top of the Premier League table today.

They're away to Southampton in one of th day's four early games, getting underway at 2pm.

The Saints start the day 15th with just one win in their last six games.

At the same time, bottom side Leicester City are away to Wolves, Aston Villa begin life without Steven Gerrard as they host Brentford, and Leeds United entertain Fulham.

The main game of the day will see Newcastle make the trip to face Tottenham from 4.30pm.

A win for the visitors would put them fourth, while three points for Spurs would see them go level with second placed Manchester City.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has started for Arsenal against Liverpool in the Women's Super League (WSL).

Niamh Fahey and Megan Campbell meanwhile have lined out for the Reds, who are currently 2-0 after the game got underway at 12pm.

Later, Leicester host Manchester United while West Ham take on Reading, both kicking off at 3pm.

The last game of the day sees Brighton entertain champions Chelsea from 6.45pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is the man to catch ahead of the final round of the CJ Cup.

The reigning champion shot a four-under-par third round of 67 last night in South Carolina.

That leaves him 13-under all round, solo first on the leaderboard and one shot clear of the chasing pack.

Shane Lowry is in a tie for 14th on seven-under-par while Seamus Power is back on three-under.

Formula One

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix after beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to top spot by 0.065 seconds.

Leclerc will be demoted 10 places following an engine penalty, promoting world champion Max Verstappen to the front row for Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Sergio Perez qualified fourth in the other Red Bull, but drops back to ninth for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.

The race will get underway at 8pm Irish time.

Cricket

Ireland's cricketers were comfortably beaten by Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup on Sunday morning.

They lost by nine wickets in Hobart, with Sri Lanka sealing victory with 30 balls remaining.

Next up for Ireland is England on Wednesday.

Boxing

Belfast's Padraig McCrory was crowned the IBO light-heavyweight world champion last night in Frankfurt.

That was after a sixth round knockout of Germany's Leon Bunn.

It saw him extend his professional record to a perfect 15-0.