Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 08:23

Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

The Austrian billionaire had been battling a long-term illness
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Austin

Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78.

The Austrian billionaire, integral in Red Bull’s involvement in Formula One, had been battling a long-term illness.

His death was announced to Red Bull staff ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas in Austin.

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz
Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Kerstin Joensson/AP)

Mateschitz founded the energy drinks company in 1984. He bought the Jaguar F1 team 20 years later and renamed it Red Bull Racing the following season.

In 2010, Sebastian Vettel landed Red Bull’s first F1 title before winning four in succession.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured his second championship in a row at the Japanese Grand Prix earlier this month and the team is set to wrap up this season’s constructors’ championship this weekend.

Dietrich Mateschitz
Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel (left) with Dietrich Mateschitz (Gero Breloer/AP)

“It is with great sadness that we learned of Dietrich’s death,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“He was an incredible man and he loved Formula One.

“We owe him a great deal as a team, and what he would want more than anything is to see his two cars go out in qualifying today. My thoughts are with his family.”

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that Dietrich Mateschitz, a hugely respected and much-loved member of the Formula One family has passed away.

“He was an incredible visionary entrepreneur and a man who helped to transform our sport and created the Red Bull brand that is known all around the world.

“I will miss him greatly, as will the whole community in Formula 1, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams at this very sad time.”

More in this section

Declan Rice is best all-around midfielder in England – Gary O’Neil Declan Rice is best all-around midfielder in England – Gary O’Neil
Erling Haaland bags brace as Manchester City beat Brighton Erling Haaland bags brace as Manchester City beat Brighton
What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd future comes under spotlight again? What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd future comes under spotlight again?
f1red bullsebastian vettelchristian hornerred bull racingautomateschitzdietrich mateschitz
Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires opener as Everton cruise to 3-0 win over Palace

Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires opener as Everton cruise to 3-0 win over Palace

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more