Kellie Harrington and Amy Broadhurst win gold at European Championship

Kellie Harrington has secured a gold medal at the European Women's Championships, after overcoming Lenka Bernadova of the Czech Republic in their lightweight title bout.

The Dubliner won the fight in Montenegro by unanimous decision after outclassing her opponent.

The 32-year-old has now equalled Katie Taylor's feat in achieving gold at the Olympics, the World Championships and the European Championships.

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇#TeamIreland 60kg Kellie Harington has claimed 🥇 at the Women's European Championships, following a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic’s Lenka Bernardova Olympic Champ, Kellie, of St. Mary's BC, Dublin, won European 🥈in 2017 and 🥉in 2018 pic.twitter.com/r5sB2ZdukD — IABA (@IABABOXING) October 22, 2022

Dundalk native Amy Broadhurst meanwhile has unanimously beaten Ukraine's Maria Bova in the light welterweight final in Montenegro.

22-year-old Caitlin Fryers will come home with a silver medal after the Belfast native lost her light flyweight final today.

Aoife O’Rourke and Tina Desmond are still to go through the ropes this evening.