Saturday sport: Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool; Leinster Football Championship begins

Updated: 3.55pm

The latest updates from today's sporting action...

Soccer

Nottingham Forrest have beaten Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League's lunchtime kickoff.

A 55th minute goal from Taiwo Awoniyi denied Jurgen Klopp's side the chance to go fifth in the league table.

In the 3pm starts, Manchester City are currently 2-0 up against Brighton following a brace from Erling Haaland, while Everton at one up at home to Crystal Palace after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal in the 11th minute.

In the last game of the day, Chelsea host Manchester United from 5.30pm.

***

The Republic of Ireland will face Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B at next summer's Women's World Cup.

Vera Pauw's charges will begin their campaign against co-hosts Australia in Sydney on July 20th.

They will then face Olympic champions Canada in Perth six days later before playing Nigeria in Brisbane on July 31st.

𝗙𝗜𝗙𝗔 𝗪𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡'𝗦 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗣 - 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣 𝗕

🇮🇪



Australia

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱

Nigeria

Canada



An exciting group, can't wait for the start of the tournament in July 2023 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qkXGCK2doe — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 22, 2022

***

Manchester City have beaten Tottenham 3-0 in the first WSL clash of the day, with the goals coming from Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp.

Meanwhile, Everton saw off Aston Villa thanks to a goal from Lucy Graham.

***

Here at home, four teams remain in contention to be crowned SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions ahead of today's penultimate round of games.

Reigning champions Shelbourne saw off Sligo 2-0 in the opening game of the day.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves play Treaty United at 4pm, and Bohemians go to Cork City for the 5pm kick-off.

Table toppers Wexford Youths, who are chasing a first title since 2018, are away to third-place Peamount at 5.20pm, while fourth-place Athlone Town host Galway at 7pm.

GAA

The first round of the Leinster Club Football Championship gets underway this evening, with Carlow champions Palatine taking on Wicklow kingpins St Patrick’s at Netwatch Cullen Park from 8pm.

This weekend the @AIB_GAA Senior Club Football Championship gets underway.



On Saturday we have the clash of Palatine & St Patricks. Then on Sunday Castletown, Portarlington, St Mary's and Colmcille all do battle.



Who will take their first step on #TheToughest Journey? — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) October 18, 2022

Boxing

Caitlin Fryers is the first Irish fighter in action at the European Women's Championships today.

She takes on Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in the light flyweight division final shortly.

Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Amy Broadhurst, and Tina Desmond will all also be through the ropes throughout the evening in Montenegro.

Rugby

Munster will look to beat Leinster for just the second time in ten games when they renew their rivalry in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this evening.

Jack O’Donoghue will captain the Reds in Peter O'Mahony's absence while Jack Crowley starts at full-back.

#Gameday



Here is your team that will represent Munster at the Aviva Stadium in this evening's Interpro derby in Dublin 💪#LEIvMUN #BKTURC #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 22, 2022

Johnny Sexton skippers Leinster from out-half, with Jason Jenkins named in the second-row against his former side.

The game at the Aviva gets underway at 5.15pm.

Golf

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is just two shots off the lead at the midway point of golf's CJ Cup.

He'll tee-off from nine-under-par, fifth on the leaderboard later.

Shane Lowry will be out from seven-under, with Seamus Power a shot back on six-under.

Jon Rahm and Kurt Kitayama are share the lead on 11-under-par.