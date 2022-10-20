Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 11:41

Tyson Fury opts to fight Derek Chisora again after Anthony Joshua deal collapses

Fury previously beat Chisora in 2011 and 2014.
Tyson Fury opts to fight Derek Chisora again after Anthony Joshua deal collapses

By Mark Staniforth, PA

Tyson Fury will press ahead with a trilogy fight with old foe Derek Chisora on December 3rd after the collapse of negotiations for a prospective domestic showdown with Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

The bout against Chisora, whom Fury previously beat in 2011 and 2014, will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and represent the 34-year-old Fury’s first fight since a routine sixth-round stoppage of another domestic rival, Dillian Whyte, in April.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said: “I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defence in front of the British fans in London.

“Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

“Derek, also a big favourite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.”

Boxing – BBBofC and EBU Heavyweight Title – Dereck Chisora v Tyson Fury – ExCel Arena
Tyson Fury has already beaten Derek Chisora twice previously (Nick Potts/PA)

Warren reiterated Fury’s plan to take on Joshua’s conqueror Oleksandr Usyk in a unification fight in the first part of next year.

The Ukrainian previously indicated he had no desire to fight before the new year.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year which we’re really looking forward to,” added Warren.

Daniel Dubois will make the first defence of his version of the WBA title against Kevin Lerena on the undercard.

More in this section

Erik ten Hag to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after early exit down tunnel Erik ten Hag to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after early exit down tunnel
Darwin Nunez strikes as Alisson’s penalty save earns Liverpool win over West Ham Darwin Nunez strikes as Alisson’s penalty save earns Liverpool win over West Ham
N’Golo Kante out of World Cup after hamstring surgery N’Golo Kante out of World Cup after hamstring surgery
boxinganthony joshuatyson furyfuryderek chisora
Football rumours: Jude Bellingham emerges as top target for Chelsea

Football rumours: Jude Bellingham emerges as top target for Chelsea

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more