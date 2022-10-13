Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 10:53

Enough is enough – Man Utd Supporters’ Trust take action after ticket issues

United fans have had their ticket allocation reduced.
Enough is enough – Man Utd Supporters’ Trust take action after ticket issues

By Carl Markham, PA

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has threatened legal action against Hammersmith and Fulham Council if it does not reverse the decision to reduce the ticket allocation for their match at Chelsea.

Last week, due to protracted negotiations over broadcast commitments, it was announced the Premier League game would kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, October 22 with a reduced number of just 1,500 – after United had sold out their full quota of 2,994 – at the request of the Metropolitan Police.

An appeal resulted in the allocation being increased to 2,370 but with more than 500 fans, many of whom have already paid for travel and accommodation, still due to miss out, MUST has decided to take action.

A solicitors’ letter to Hammersmith and Fulham Council read: “We write to request you urgently issue a fresh safety certificate for the above fixture with allowance for the full ticket allocation of 3,000 MUFC fans.

“The decision is challenged on the basis that there is no rational reason to reduce the ticket allocation for away fans at a 5.30pm kick-off when it is accepted that there would be a full ticket allocation at a fixture beginning no later than 4.45pm.

“If we do not receive a reply to this letter from you by the above deadline for response, or if you confirm that you refuse to reverse your decision, then we reserve the right to commence judicial review proceedings against you without further notice.”

MUST accepts it is out of the ordinary to pursue this action but feels it was left with no choice.

“For a Supporters Trust to engage lawyers is always a last resort, but enough is enough,” said a spokesman.

“United fans, and football supporters in general, have had their fill of being on the receiving end of unfair and irrational decisions by councils and the police who seem to consider us to be a public order problem rather than ordinary people freely enjoying a day out.

“Tickets had been sold for this game and fans are being treated like second-class citizens.”

More in this section

Spurs edge closer to last 16 with 3-2 win over 10-man Frankfurt Spurs edge closer to last 16 with 3-2 win over 10-man Frankfurt
Erik ten Hag feels for Anthony Martial after forward’s latest injury setback Erik ten Hag feels for Anthony Martial after forward’s latest injury setback
Premiership in trouble with Wasps likely to enter administration after Worcester Premiership in trouble with Wasps likely to enter administration after Worcester
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballman utdmetropolitan policemanchester united supporters trustmusthammersmith and fulham council
Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1

Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more