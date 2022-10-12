Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 22:00

Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1

Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last-16
Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1

By Peter Hall

A hat-trick from substitute Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool come from behind to thrash Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday to put themselves on the verge of qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

In a cauldron-like atmosphere in Glasgow, a much-changed Liverpool side struggled to get going early on, and found themselves behind as Scott Arfield slotted home 17 minutes in to lift the roof off Ibrox.

That lead lasted less than eight minutes, however, as Roberto Firmino continued his prolific season with a near-post header to level things up from a corner.

Liverpool were much the better team in the second half and deservedly edged back in front 10 minutes after the interval, Firmino converting Joe Gomez's pinpoint low cross.

With Rangers chasing the game, a fine finish from close-season signing Darwin Nunez put the game beyond the hosts before Salah, who started the match on the bench, fired a six-minute treble to turn a hard-fought win into a rout.

Harvey Elliott added to the home side's embarrassment with a late seventh, putting the seal on a victory that means Liverpool are second in Group A, and need just one point from their final two matches to be sure of a spot in the knockout stages, while Rangers are bottom, without a single point.

More in this section

Chelsea’s Mason Mount ‘gutted’ for Fikayo Tomori over San Siro sending-off Chelsea’s Mason Mount ‘gutted’ for Fikayo Tomori over San Siro sending-off
Erik ten Hag feels for Anthony Martial after forward’s latest injury setback Erik ten Hag feels for Anthony Martial after forward’s latest injury setback
Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui knocks back chance to take charge of Wolves Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui knocks back chance to take charge of Wolves
liverpoolrangerschampions leaguemohamed salah
Premiership in trouble with Wasps likely to enter administration after Worcester

Premiership in trouble with Wasps likely to enter administration after Worcester

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more