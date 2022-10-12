Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 17:35

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts FA improper conduct charge but will fight against ban

Ronaldo will put forward his case at a personal hearing.
Cristiano Ronaldo accepts FA improper conduct charge but will fight against ban

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a Football Association charge of improper conduct, but Manchester United will support the star’s fight against a potential ban.

Video footage showed the 37-year-old appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.

The FA decided to probe the matter and last month charged Ronaldo with a breach of FA rule E3, saying it was “alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent”.

Cristiano Ronaldo
The charge relates to an incident at Manchester United’s match at Everton last season (Martin Rickett/PA).

Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday that “we talked about that and he will not accept it”, seemingly suggesting the forward would contest the charge.

But a club source subsequently indicated that the United manager’s answer was down to a slight misinterpretation of the question.

The source said Ten hag was defending Ronaldo and signalling the clubs’ support ahead of the player speaking at a personal FA hearing and offering mitigation as he looks to avoid a ban.

Ronaldo has acknowledged the incident by accepting a police caution and apologising on social media.

 

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” the former Real Madrid and Juventus player said on Instagram after the match.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Ronaldo returned to Goodison Park on Sunday and scored his 700th club goal a 2-1 Premier League win at Everton, having replaced the injured Anthony Martial in the first half.

Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the club will support Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA).

“I want to support him as good as possible,” Ten Hag said.

“We have a certain demand on players, what we expect from them in certain positions on the pitch. But that is as every other player.

“I want to get the best out of him. Obviously he is getting in a better shape now and I am happy with that, so he can contribute more to the squad and I am sure he will do.”

More in this section

Erik ten Hag feels for Anthony Martial after forward’s latest injury setback Erik ten Hag feels for Anthony Martial after forward’s latest injury setback
Chelsea’s Mason Mount ‘gutted’ for Fikayo Tomori over San Siro sending-off Chelsea’s Mason Mount ‘gutted’ for Fikayo Tomori over San Siro sending-off
Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui knocks back chance to take charge of Wolves Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui knocks back chance to take charge of Wolves
soccerpremier leaguefootballman utdfancristiano ronaldofaerik ten hagronaldo
Premiership in trouble with Wasps likely to enter administration after Worcester

Premiership in trouble with Wasps likely to enter administration after Worcester

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more