President and Taoiseach praise national team's World Cup qualification

The Republic of Ireland have been applauded for their "historic" win over Scotland on Tuesday night which saw them qualify for their first major tournament.

A 72nd minute goal from Amber Barrett claimed the win for Vera Pauw and her players, earning them a spot in next year's World Cup which will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Going into the game, Ireland knew they needed a win to be in with a chance of qualifying, and a loss for Iceland in one of the two other playoff finals left the door wide open for the girls in green.

President Michael D Higgins congratulated the team following the win, with the official President of Ireland account tweeting: "Congratulations to the [FAI] Women's National Team on their historic achievement in qualifying for the [Fifa] World Cup.

"A fantastic day for Irish football and for Irish sport."

The tweet also used the team's hashtag #COYGIG, 'Come on you girls in green'.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the team's qualification as a "brilliant, inspirational and historic achievement".

"A disciplined, organised and spirited performance on a wonderful night for Irish football.

"We are going to the World Cup!" Mr Martin tweeted.

Tuesday's European playoff finals also saw Switzerland claim a place in the tournament having defeated Wales 2-1 after extra time.

Portugal, the winner's of the evening's other game, placed third behind Switzerland and Ireland, meaning they will now play in the Inter-Confederation playoffs next February in the hopes of securing one of three remaining World Cup spots.

Pauw's team join 28 other nations which have secured qualification, including hosts Australia and New Zealand, as well as reigning world champions USA, and European champions England.

The draws for the 2023 World Cup (July 20th-August 20th) will be held on Saturday, October 22nd in Auckland, New Zealand at 7.30pm local time (7.30am Irish time).