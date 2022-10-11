Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 10:55

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury

The Colombian suffered the problem in Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal.
By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.

Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.

It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA).

Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat, while Alexander-Arnold was replaced at the interval.

Talking after the game, Liverpool boss Klopp described the former Porto forward’s injury as “really not good”.

Diaz will miss a number of key games, including next weekend’s clash with Manchester City at Anfield and a trip to Tottenham the following month, as well as Champions League matches against Rangers, Ajax and Napoli.

Colombia did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but Alexander-Arnold will be hoping his injury does not end his hopes of being part of England’s squad for the tournament.

The double setback was the latest blow in what has been a desperately disappointing start to the season for Liverpool, who have won just two of their opening eight Premier League games.

soccerpremier leaguefootballliverpooltrent alexander-arnoldluis diaz
